SUE ORMISTON Sue Carolyn Ormiston died peacefully at home with her family on July 30, 2019. Sue was 85 years old, born January 24, 1934 in Hot Springs, Ark. Sue resided in both Paradise, CA and Chico, CA for a total of 52 years with her husband of 68 years, Kenneth E. Ormiston and their sons Kim and Kevin. A memorial service will be held at Newton-Bracewell Funeral Home located at 680 Camellia Way Chico, CA 95926 on August 6, 2019 at 10 a.m. To view obituary online and leave condolences for the family please go to NewtonBracewell.com.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Aug. 4, 2019