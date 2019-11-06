|
SUSAN WILSON Susan Wilson, a well-loved and long-time resident of Chico, passed away on October 31st after suffering for several years from the physical effects of ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's Disease. Sue, from an early age, was an athlete who excelled at basketball, softball, volleyball, tennis, and, later in her life, golf. Sue was a Special Education teacher at Pleasant Valley High School and was known for her compassion and excellence in her field. She retired in 2010. Sue loved the ocean and camping with her friends. She also loved a visit to a casino when she had the chance. She had a diverse and broad base of friends (from the sports she played, the Canyon Oaks Golf Club, her Bunko group, and her work). She had a wonderful sense of humor that will be what we, her family of friends, will always remember most about her. She is survived by her brother, Peter Wilson. A celebration of life will be held for Sue at Canyon Oaks Country Club on Sunday, November 10 from 11:00 1:00. Sue asked that, in lieu of flowers, friends donate to their favorite charities in her name.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Nov. 6, 2019