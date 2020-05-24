SUSANNE MAY REEVES Susanne was born in Oroville, CA, April 13, 1948 to Gerald and Elaine Meyer. She passed away in Oroville, May 14, 2020 at the age of 72. Susanne lived her whole life in Butte Co. where she was a nurse for 15 years. Susanne loved her family very much and was always involved in their lives. She is survived by her 4 children: Mark Trivitt of Upland, CA, Robert Trivitt of Twin Falls, ID, Prospero Donato of Mililani, HI, Starlet King of Chico, CA,; 6 grandchildren: Aaron King of South Ontario, CA, Ryan King of Chino, CA, Kandace Mills of Killeen, TX, Christian Mills-King of Upland, CA, Ireland Sims of Concord, CA and Isabella Felix of Chico, CA: 2 greatgrandchildren; Jeffery Morgan of Chico, CA and Colleen Morgan of Chico, CA: 1 sister of Sacramento, CA, and 1 brother of Oroville, CA. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Susanne's name to the charity of your choice in care of Affordable Mortuary, 2934 Esplanade, Chico, CA 95973.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on May 24, 2020.