TAMARA MARTINEZ Tamara Martinez (47) of Chico, CA passed away June 2, 2019 due to complications from autoimmune and heart disease. She attended Butte College, Chico State, and was a physical education teacher and registered dietician. She loved softball, kayaking, travelling and exercising. She is survived by her husband Michael and son Thomas of Chico, her mother Donna and sister Tina of Red Bluff, her father Tim and sister Lorelle of Milpitas, a large north state family and many friends. A celebration of life will be held at the CARD Center on Vallombrosa Ave in Chico on Saturday, August 10, 2019 from 2-4 pm.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on July 21, 2019