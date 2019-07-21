Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Tamara Martinez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tamara Martinez


1972 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tamara Martinez Obituary
TAMARA MARTINEZ Tamara Martinez (47) of Chico, CA passed away June 2, 2019 due to complications from autoimmune and heart disease. She attended Butte College, Chico State, and was a physical education teacher and registered dietician. She loved softball, kayaking, travelling and exercising. She is survived by her husband Michael and son Thomas of Chico, her mother Donna and sister Tina of Red Bluff, her father Tim and sister Lorelle of Milpitas, a large north state family and many friends. A celebration of life will be held at the CARD Center on Vallombrosa Ave in Chico on Saturday, August 10, 2019 from 2-4 pm.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.