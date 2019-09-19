Chico Enterprise-Record Obituaries
Tammy Lynn Jensen


1961 - 2019
TAMMY LYNN JENSEN Tammy passed away on August 22, 2019 in Oroville, California. A Celebration of Life Service will be held for Tammy & Kristopher on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 4:00 PM at the Moose Lodge, 1462 14th Street Oroville, CA 530-534-8262. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Tammy's honor to Feather River Hospice. Arrangements are entrusted to Ramsey Funeral Home 530-534-3877. Please visit www.RamseyFuneralHomes.com to leave condolences for the family.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Sept. 19, 2019
