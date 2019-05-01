Home

TERENCE D. WENNER Terry passed from this life way too soon on April 12th, 2019, age 54 at his home in Hanford, California. He grew up in Ord Bend where his family raised bees and attended Hamilton City Elementary and High Schools. He served in the Navy for 20 years, currently working in Lemoore, on base. During his career, his duty stations included Japan, Puerto Rico, Bremerton Washington, El Centro, Coronado, and Lemoore. He loved driving, talking, showing, modifying and tinkering on his Dodge Challenger. Being a founding member of the West Coast Challengers, in Southern California. Preceded in death by his father, Darrell Wenner. Survived by his mother, Virginia Wenner and Tom Beltramo; Sister, Adrenna Paradis; grand-mother, Lorraine Hill; Aunts: Marlene & Bob Compton, Joyce & Bud Newton and Hilde Knecht, and Uncle: Dale Wenner. A Celebration of Life will be held May 19th, 2019. He was a quiet, gentle man. Respected and loved by those who knew him where ever he went. He will be greatly missed.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on May 1, 2019
