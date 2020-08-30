TERESA BROTT Teresa "Teri" Lynn Brott (n‚e Hill) passed away peacefully at her home in Chico, surrounded by family, on Saturday, August 22, 2020. Teri was predeceased by her oldest brother, Michael Hill; her father, Wes Hill; and her husband, Steve Brott. Teri is survived by her mother, Audrey Hill; her brothers, Kevin Hill (Kathy) and Scott Hill (Nora); her children, Chad Brott and Hannah Galletti (Buddy); and many extended family members. A memorial service for Teri will be live-streamed from Newton Bracewell Funeral Home on Friday, September 4, at 12:00 pm. For additional details of the service and a full obituary, please visit https://www.nbcfh.com/
