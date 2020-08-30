1/1
Teresa Brott
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Teresa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
TERESA BROTT Teresa "Teri" Lynn Brott (n‚e Hill) passed away peacefully at her home in Chico, surrounded by family, on Saturday, August 22, 2020. Teri was predeceased by her oldest brother, Michael Hill; her father, Wes Hill; and her husband, Steve Brott. Teri is survived by her mother, Audrey Hill; her brothers, Kevin Hill (Kathy) and Scott Hill (Nora); her children, Chad Brott and Hannah Galletti (Buddy); and many extended family members. A memorial service for Teri will be live-streamed from Newton Bracewell Funeral Home on Friday, September 4, at 12:00 pm. For additional details of the service and a full obituary, please visit https://www.nbcfh.com/.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Newton-Bracewell Cremation and Funeral Services
680 Camellia Way
Chico, CA 95926
(530) 342-9003
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ChicoER.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved