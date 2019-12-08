|
TERESITA LATOUR It is with great sadness that the family of Teresita Pangelinan Latour shares the news that she passed away from natural causes on Saturday, October 26, 2019. She was 83 years old. Teresita was born on June 2, 1936 on the island of Guam, a territory of the United States to Maria Castro and Juan Pangelinan. Teresita is survived by her son, Marcus Ira Hinsdale Latour, who resides in Seattle, Washington with his wife Jacqueline, and her sister Delfina Flores. Teresita will also be remembered by her many nieces and nephews, Debra Ann, Anne, Norma Jean, Richard, John, Robert, Thomas, Vincent, Leonard, Elizabeth, Nieves, John, Sabino. Teresita attended the Academy of our Lady, a Catholic school on the island, where she was the valedictorian of her graduating class. Eager to explore the world, she moved to California, settling in San Francisco, where she met her future husband, Ira Hinsdale Latour, a professor at San Francisco State. Ira courted Teresita over a period of years and, eventually, invited her to join him in Germany, where he had relocated for work. After living in Germany, Teresita and Ira wed in Zurich, Switzerland. The couple moved to Chico in 1969 when Ira was offered a teaching position at Chico State. After settling in Chico, Teresita completed her California Real Estate license and went on to become a successful Real Estate Broker, focusing on Mobile Home Parks across northern California. Teresita, a long-time member of the Chico Association of Realtors, was known locally by friends and colleagues as "Terri." Teresita embraced life with an infectious sense of fun and adventure. She loved exploring, and often indulging in, exotic foods, the arts, dancing and entertaining. A devoted fan of her son, she always made time to attend his soccer and football games. Committed to family, a loving mother, she'll be profoundly missed. Services will be held at Glen Oaks Memorial Park on Friday, December 13 at 1pm. Members of the community who would like to pay their respects are encouraged to attend. Please make any memorial contributions to the Butte Humane Society, in care of Brusie Funeral Home.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Dec. 8, 2019