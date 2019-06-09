TERRY GILBERT HARRIS 7/23/49- 5/28/19 Terry Harris passed into eternity on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, his wife at his side. Terry was born in Chico, CA to Gilbert Elton and Patty Lou (Carter) Harris on July 23, 1949. He was the oldest of four children, with brothers, Doug and David, and sister, Sandy. Terry attended Chico schools, graduating from Pleasant Valley High School in 1968, where he played football, baseball, and wrestled. He was proud to be in the first class to start as sophomores the year PVHS opened and attend through graduation. Following graduation, Terry attended Butte College, where he also played football. During this time, the US Government came calling and Terry chose to enlist in the United States Marine Corps. His time in the military included a tour of duty in Vietnam. Upon his return, Terry attended California State University, Chico, where he was a member of Lambda Pi Fraternity, and graduated in 1979 with a BS in Economics and a minor in Math. It was here where he met Cathy Van Heuit, who became his wife on March 3, 1979. Following graduation, Terry and Cathy moved to Sacramento, and then to Mountain View, all while Terry was employed by Grand American Faire, a restaurant/bar chain. After 1 1/2 years in the city and the birth of their first child, Caty, they moved the family back to Chico. He worked for Stash Distributing, during which time his second child, Jessica, was born. Several years later, he was hired by Wonder Bread/Hostess and retired after 27 years with the company. Bored with retirement, Terry decided to go back to work part-time for a friend at BPS Auto, intending to "retire" again when Cathy retired from teaching. Terry's wife and daughters were the joys of his life. Terry and Cathy recently celebrated their 40th anniversary in March. He loved and was extremely proud of Caty and Jessica in all aspects of their lives. Nothing made him happier than his girls, although we joked that the three World Series championships by the SF Giants was a close second. Terry was a huge fan of both the SF Giants and the SF 49ers. His passion for fantasy baseball and football led him to managing up to 15 teams at one point in time. He looked forward to the yearly trip to Spring Training in Scottsdale, AZ to "scout" players for his teams and enjoyed attending games in San Francisco during the season. Through the various fantasy leagues, he formed many friendships with other "managers". Terry also loved watching the girls' soccer games (even playing soccer himself for a time and refereeing youth games), going to concerts, and reading. Whether it was walking in Bidwell Park, being at the ballparks, or at home, Terry's life was his family and friends. Terry was preceded in death by his father, Gilbert, and brother, David. He is survived by his wife, Cathy, daughter, Caty (daughter-in-law, Tori, granddaughter Cleo Beth) and daughter, Jessica. He is also survived by his mother, Patty, brother Doug (Leann), and sister, Sandy Capek (Gerald). In addition, Terry leaves behind dog, Sparky, and cats, Smokey and Bear. The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at Enloe Hospital, Chico Cancer Center, and Enloe Palliative and Hospice Care for their dedicated and loving care. At Terry's request, there will be no services. He will receive a Marine Honor Guard at his interment in a private ceremony. A Celebration of Terry's Life will be planned for family and friends in the future. Donations in Terry's name would be gratefully welcomed by SF Junior Giants, Chico State Baseball, Donorschoose.org, or to any local animal rescue service, with thanks from the family. Terry colored our world with love. Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary