THEADORA PARKER Theadora "Thea" Parker was born March 15th, 1925, in Chico, Ca. to Jessie Edith (Faniani) and Ernest John Lemm of Chico. She was one of nine children, all but one born at Enloe Hospital. She is survived by her older sister, Clair Hill of Chico and younger sister, Jeannie Shaw of Anderson. Thea attended Chico schools and lived in Vina, Ca. for a time as a young girl. She met her future husband, Vic Parker, junior year at Chico High School. Thea attended two years at Chico State University, taking business courses before marrying April 1st, 1944; Vic was deployed shortly after during World War II. Thea and Vic moved to Gridley in 1958 and opened Gridley Plumbing and Heating. They ran the business together until retiring in 1997. They had four children, Harold Victor Parker, Jr.(wife Stella), Diana Jane Parker (children Kerry, Kevin, Audrey Stewart-Martinez and James Doughty) Linda Suzanne Parker-Bahne (husband Bill- children Shaun, Chase, Cassandra and Lindsay), Betty Jean Parker-Reynolds (son Zeb); and nine great-grandchildren. Thea loved oil painting and took opera classes when younger. She enjoyed boating, camping, and water skiing with her family and friends. A favorite pastime of hers was exploring unknown roads with Vic and bringing home beautiful rocks from their adventures. We will miss you, Mom. Funeral at Bidwell Chapel March 13, at 1pm. Gravesite service to follow at Glen Oaks Memorai Park.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Feb. 23, 2020