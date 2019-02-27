THELMA LORINE (MORRIS) BERSHERS 100 years of age Thelma Lorine Bershers was born February 10, 1919 in Hurley, Missouri. She passed away from natural causes on February 23, 2019 in Oroville, California. Thelma was able to celebrate her 100th birthday at a party attended by many family members who came from far and near to honor her. She married Roy Lee Bershers on September 22, 1934 in Pushmataha, Oklahoma. Their first four children, Bob, Dortha, Bettie and Doris, were born in Bristow, Oklahoma. In 1943 Thelma brought her four children to Oroville where her mother was living. Roy joined them after his service in the Army Air Corp was over. Two more children came along in Oroville: Dennis and Beverly. Thelma is survived by her daughters Dortha Noyer and Bettie Elam of Oroville and a son, Dennis Bershers of Fort Hill, South Carolina. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy, her son Bob and daughters Doris Hansen and Beverly Mooney. Funeral services will be held Thursday, February 28 at 10 am at Sheer Memorial Chapel. Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary