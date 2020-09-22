THEODORE "TED" LEIGH FREDENBURG Theodore "Ted" Leigh Fredenburg, 69, passed away Tuesday, September 8, 2020 in Phoenix, Arizona with his loving wife by his side. Ted was born on March 15, 1951, in Watertown, New York to Robert Love Fredenburg and Marjorie Elizabeth (MacDonald) Fredenburg. He was the fourth of their five children. In 1959 the family moved to Chico, California where Ted completed elementary and high school. After high school, Ted attended California State University at Chico where he earned his BA in history and teaching degrees. He spent his junior year studying abroad in Ireland and traveling in Europe. In 1977, Ted married Sallie Groves. Together they had two sons, Kevin and Donald. Sallie passed away in 2002. Ted took great joy in his children and grandchildren. He especially loved traveling to Florida to see Kevin, his wife Elizabeth and their six children. Ted began his teaching career at Berry Creek Elementary School in the Pioneer Union Elementary District. Eventually he became the Superintendent/Principal of the school. Later he added the position of Superintendent/Principal for the Feather Falls Union Elementary School to his many responsibilities. Ted loved being an educator and working with children and with fellow educators. Among his many hobbies, Ted took pleasure in camping, fishing, cheering on the SF Giants and 49ers, and he was an avid and talented gardener. He also spent many years assisting in the care of his parents and their family home. In 2001, he met Terri Springman while line dancing. In Terri, he found a deep love and companionship. Ted was devoted to Terri. They married in 2011 and spent nine wonderful years together. With his marriage to Terri, Ted added three daughters to his life: Ruthie, Terri, Margie plus their families. They brought great joy to him. Both Ted and Terri loved to travel. They enjoyed taking trips in their RV often visiting family throughout the United States. Because both Ted and Terri loved being outdoors, they always included visits to many national parks during their travels. During Ted's final battle with cancer, Terri embraced caring for Ted and rarely left his side. She was the ultimate caregiver. Ted is survived by his wife Terri at their home in Phoenix, his two sons, Kevin (Elizabeth), and Donald, daughters Ruthie (Bert) Cook, Teri Perkinson, Margie (Eric) Aardahl, 11 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, his sister Marion Linden (Steve), his brothers John (Beth), Jim (Emily), and Bob (Pam). He is preceded in death by his parents.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store