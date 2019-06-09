THEODORE "KEITH" CRANE Theodore "Keith" Crane was born April 30, 1944 in Porterville, Ca to Ted and Yolanda Crane who relocated to Chico where the whole family resided for many years. Keith passed away after a lengthy illness on June 1, 2019 in Sacramento, Ca. He is survived by sister Linda Martin {Ray} of Magalia, his wife of 38 years Peggy Crane, daughter Jamie Crane-Perez of Chico, step-daughter Krisann Morton-Petersen of So. California, 5 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Keith graduated from Chico High and attended Butte College. Keith was a P.G.& E lineman for many years, and after several accidents he went into his own business, Crane Tractor Service and was City of Chico Weed Abatement Contractor for many years. Keith enjoyed fishing and duck hunting and had many duck blinds over the years. Keith was very active in several dog clubs and was a breeder and exhibited and handled Jack Russell/Parson Russells all over the country and earned many titles on the dogs. He is predeceased by his parents Ted and Yolanda Crane and son Jeffrey Keith Crane. Per Keith's wishes, there will be no service and a private family gathering will be held during the summer. Donations can be made in his memory to Jack Russell Rescue Ca in care of Brusie Funeral Home. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.brusiefh.com Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary