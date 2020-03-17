|
THOMAS BENJAMIN KALB Tom Kalb entered his heavenly home on March 11, 2020. He was 88 years of age. Tom was born in Roundup, Montana on January 29, 1932, to Ben and Mildred Kalb. His family moved to the Orland area to start a dairy when Tom was five years old. He attended Lake Elementary School and graduated from Orland High School where he was a star baseball player, playing on the varsity team all 4 years. As a child, Tom attended the Orland Free Church with his family. He gave his life to the Lord as a young person and as a teenager was baptized in the Sacramento River at Capay. In his lifetime he experienced some special moments of seeing Jesus. Tom had hoped to become a game warden, but shortly after graduating from high school in 1950, he took over the family farm due to his father's death. Following this, Tom and his mother began attending Capay Assembly of God Church. There he met Erma Enns where they sang together as part of a Christian music quartet. They were married in 1964 and raised a family in Tom's childhood home. They were also foster parents for several years. Tom and Erma recently celebrated 55 years together. Tom enjoyed hunting, fishing and gospel quartet music. Tom is survived by his wife Erma and three children: son Tom (Missy), daughter Edith (Mark), son Matthew (Jamie); and eight grandchildren: Ethan, Kaelyn, Andrew, Noelle, Katie, Caleb, Evan, and Zachary; and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by daughter Lois (1969); his father and mother; his brother, Bernerd; and sister, Carol. We know that Tom is enjoying a reunion with them in heaven. A memorial service will be held at 12:00 P.M. on Saturday, March 21st at the Friends Community Church.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Mar. 17, 2020