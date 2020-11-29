THOMAS J. DE BETTENCOURT September 1, 1932 -- November 16, 2020 Thomas James de Bettencourt, age 88, passed away surrounded by loved ones in Chico, CA, on November 16, 2020. Tom was born in Oak Bluffs on Martha's Vineyard, MA on September 1, 1932 to William N. de Bettencourt and Mary M. Connor de Bettencourt. In 1954, he graduated from St. Mary's Seminary & University in Baltimore, with degrees in philosophy and theology. He joined the Army in 1955 and attended the Army Language School in Monterey, California to study Russian. It was in Monterey that he met his future wife, Norma "Nonie" Williamson. They were married in Germany where he was stationed on May 3, 1958. After Tom left the Army, he held various cannery supervisor positions that took his growing family to California, Hawaii, and the Philippines. They moved to Lafayette, California in 1968 where Tom pursued a career in production and inventory control. They retired to Paradise, CA in 2000. They were active parishioners of St Thomas More Catholic Church in Paradise. Tom was a member of a Carmelite lay religious order. The family has fond memories of Nonie playing cello and Tom singing at Mass. Tom and Nonie were married for over 60 years and blessed with five children, eight grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. Nonie passed away on Nov 4, 2018. On November 8, 2018, a mere four days after Nonie passed a way, the Camp fire destroyed their home. Tom relocated after the fire to a retirement community in Chico, CA. In time, Tom met and developed a special relationship with Doreen Spellmann, a fellow resident. Husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, son, uncle, and friend, Tom inspired and encouraged those close to him with his deep faith, love of learning, and perseverance. He was dedicated to his growing family and loved getting visits or updates from his kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids. He was a provider, teacher, and helping hand to anyone who needed it. He will be sorely missed by all who loved him. He is survived by his five children: Michael de Bettencourt (Lia), Mark de Bettencourt (Ann), Stephen de Bettencourt (Audrey), David de Bettencourt, Noreen Searls (Kevin); seven grandchildren: Thomas de Bettencourt, Emilia de Bettencourt (Charles Knipper), Dominic de Bettencourt, Catherine de Bettencourt, Oliver de Bettencourt, Nolin Searls, Renae Searls; two great-grandchildren: Sophie de Bettencourt, and Sadie de Bettencourt; his brother John "Jack" (Edel), and sisters Eileen Tierney, Theresa Veinotte, and Kathleen (Ray) de Bettencourt. He was preceded in death by his wife Nonie, his siblings William "Billy," Anne, Gerald, William N., Jr. "Bink," Rosemary, Maureen, his daughter-in-law Sujita Sklenar, and his grandson Jon-Michael. A funeral Mass will be held at a later date. Donations in lieu of flowers are suggested for: St Thomas More Catholic Church, 767 Elliott Rd, Paradise, CA 95969 The Abbey of New Clairvaux, 26240 7th Street, Vina, CA 96092



