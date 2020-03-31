|
THOMAS E. SWENSON Chico, California 1959-2020 On February 25th, 2020 Thomas (Tom) Swenson died from complications of a stroke. Tom is preceded in death by his father and sister and survived by his mother, two brothers, three sisters, and numerous nieces and nephews. All will remember him for his easy laugh, bantering wit, and extraordinary Christmas gifts! The family expresses their gratitude to the caregivers, staff, and students with whom Tom grew to know and love. Thank you to Windchime Assisted Living, Peg Taylor Center, BE:WEL Program at CSU, and Arbor Post Acute along with Enloe Hospice, for their compassion and kindness. A Celebration of Life for Tom will be held at Our Divine Savior Catholic Church, 566 E. Lassen Ave. 95973 on June 6th, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. A reception will follow in the church hall. Tom's family asks that any contributions made in Tom's memory be sent to Peg Taylor Center, 124 Parmac Road, Chico CA or Enloe Hospice, 1390 E. Lassen, Chico, CA 95973.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Mar. 31, 2020