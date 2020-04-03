|
THOMAS FORSTER On April 1,2020, Thomas Lee Forster, well-loved husband, father, and Orland community member, passed away peacefully in his home at the age of 82. He was born to Raymond and Gertrude Forster, with brothers Ray and Jack, at Cottage Hospital in San Rafael, California on July 4th, 1937. Tom is survived by his wife of almost 60 years, Marti, his five children Shari (Ken), Patti (Lori), Tami (Barb), David (Cambria), and Karen (Darren), his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Tom was gracious to everyone he met which established many connections in the community and beyond. He was a hard worker and proud owner of both Parts R Us auto-wrecking yard and Surplus Steel and Pipe recycling and salvage yard in Orland, Ca. In addition to his businesses, Tom volunteered his time as an elected member of the Orland School Board for over twenty years. He will be sorely missed by his family and friends. Due to COVID-19 and the state shelter-in-place, there will be no funeral service. A celebration of Tom's life will be announced and held later this year.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Apr. 3, 2020