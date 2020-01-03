|
THOMAS GRAVISON Thomas Joseph Gravison, affectionately called Ace by those who knew and loved him, left this world unexpectedly at his home on December 30, 2019. Ace grew up in Paradise, California, with his five siblings, where he developed his passion for riding motorcycles and his talent for creating and fixing things. As a teenager, he moved to Oroville and attended Oroville High School, where he met his future wife of nearly 40 years, Terri Floyd. Together, Ace and Terri built a home in which they raised two daughters, Celeste and Tara. Ace found his calling when he began working in construction in the 1970s, and in 1988, he earned his contractor's license and established Gravison Construction, through which he built his legacy by constructing and renovating hundreds of beautiful custom homes and businesses throughout California. Ace took great pride in his craftsmanship, and it lives on in the products of his work. Ace enjoyed waterskiing and spending time with family and friends at Lake Oroville, riding his Harley on the open road with his wife and friends, being a loyal supporter to those he loved, and reliving his youth by playing with his grandchildren. He will be deeply missed by many, and he is survived by his wife, two daughters, and five grandchildren. A memorial service will be held for Ace on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints at 2390 Monte Vista Avenue, in Oroville.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Jan. 3, 2020