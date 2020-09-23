1/1
Thomas Ross Warner
1952 - 2020
THOMAS ROSS WARNER Age 68 Born August 27, 1952 in Grand Island, Nebraska, passed away in his Richvale, California home on August 28, 2020. Son to Ray and Jane Warner (Deceased) and Brother to Judi Ocampo and Kay Nash. Married to Jan Hansen on December 22, 1979 in Reno, Nevada. Tom became a proud Father in January 1983 to his one and only child, Nicole Warner. Tom grew up in Chico, California and graduated from Chico High School in 1970. After graduation Tom worked at Diamond International Mill in Chico until 1983, where he made numerous lifelong friends. In 1983 Tom began working for Pacific Gas and Electric Company, where he continued to make many more lifelong friends, and remained with PG&E until his retirement. Tom enjoyed repairing cars and trucks, hunting, fishing, camping with family, lending a helping hand, and spoiling his granddaughters. Tom was extremely generous and paternal to his loved ones and extended family. Tom was known for his giving nature, loud sense of humor, and Papa Bear presence. Tom is survived by his Wife Jan Warner of Richvale, CA; Daughter Nicole Cohn of Redding CA; Son-in-law John Cohn; Granddaughters Alice and Alexis Cohn; Sisters Judi Ocampo of Hamilton City, CA and Kay Nash of Chico, CA; many Nieces and Nephews; and many close lifelong friends. For more information on the Celebration of Life, please contact John Cohn (ph 530-510-1705) Please visit ramseyfuneralhomes.com for more information.

Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ramsey Funeral Home
1175 Robinson Street
Oroville, CA 95965
(530) 534-3877
