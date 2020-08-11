THOMAS SAWYER Thomas Robert Sawyer was born February 28, 1941 in Nevada, and died July 18, 2020 at his home in Chico, CA. Tom is survived by his wife of 22 years, Sharon (Emerson) Sawyer, and his sons and grandchildren: Curtis Sawyer (sons, Cole and Dylan), Mark Sawyer, all from Chico, Steven Sawyer living in Maui, and sister Diana Mullins. His parents were Harley and Mable (Dondero) Sawyer. Tom will be buried in the family plot at Burwood Cemetery, in Escalon, CA, his family home. Services will be held when the pandemic permits. Find an Obituary at: obituaries. neptunesociety.com/
