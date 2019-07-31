|
THOMAS WORMAN 1-8-1959 to 7-10-2019 Thomas Walter Worman was the fourth child of five children born to Shawn and Wayne Worman. He came into this world on January 8th 1959 at the Stanford Hospital in Palo Alto, California. The family lived in Santa Maria, San Jose, and then Oroville. As a youth, Tom enjoyed little league, camping and many family vacations and outings. He graduated from Oroville High School in 1978. In high school he was involved in cross country. Later he ran the marathon race at Bidwell Park in Chico and qualified for the Boston Marathan. Later in life he enjoyed fishing and target shooting with family and friends. He held many different jobs during his lifetime but the fondest memories were as custodian at Oroville High School, for 16 years. He was liked and appreciated by staff and students alike. He also enjoyed his service in the National Guard. Tom had a keen sense of humor and former classmates and friends still comment on how he made everyone smile. He leaves behind his father Wayne, sisters Ann Walters (John), Janet Carr (Mike), Diane Holland (Fred), brother Ken (Judy), and numerous nieces/nephews and 3 grand nieces. His greatest legacy is surely his daughter, Autumn Nicole Bowlby (Joel) and his two grandchildren, Kendalyn and Henry who he adored and of whom he is extremely proud! Material things were not of prime importance to Tom, but he had a loving heart and generous spirit and would gladly share any thing he had with anyone else, at any time. He will be sorely missed by everyone who knew him as a true friend. Private celebration services were held in his honor.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on July 31, 2019