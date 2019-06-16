TIFFANY AMBER SILBERNAGEL Tiffany Amber Silbernagel, 39, passed away suddenly in her sleep February 26, 2019 in her hometown of Chico, California. Tiffany was born August 5, 1979 in Chico to Katherine (Trina) Riley and Joseph P. Silbernagel and was a lifelong resident. She graduated from Pleasant Valley High School and attended Butte Community College until her neuro-muscular disease overtook her ability to pursue her dream of a career in Early Childhood Education. Tiffany loved children and animals, and if you ever crossed paths with her, she no-doubt dotingly addressed you as "Baby Boy" or "Baby Girl" (regardless of your age). Tiffany is survived by her parents, Trina and Joseph; her sister Natalie (John) Wren; and nephew and nieces Jack, Paige and Greta. Tiffany is pre-deceased by her grand-parents, Barbara and Joseph Silbernagel and Helen and John Riley. A service to honor her life will be held at Our Divine Savior Catholic Church in Chico on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. A reception will be held immediately afterwards. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Tiffany may be made to The Hereditary Spastic Paraplegia Foundation, c/o Newton-Bracewell Funeral Home, 680 Camellia Way, Chico, CA 95926. To view obituary online, go to NewtonBracewell.com. Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary