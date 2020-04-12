|
TIM G. HENDERSON February 2, 1961 - March 15, 2020 Tim was born in Berkeley, California and grew up in Davis. He earned a BS in Agricultural Management from CalPoly-San Luis Obispo in 1984, and an MBA from California State University, Chico in 1989. From then on, Chico was his home. Tim met his wife, Penny, in 1985 and they were married in May 1987. In January 2000, their daughter Shay was born. Tim and Penny own Chico Printing, a local print shop. He also managed his family's rental properties. He was a licensed pilot and Real Estate broker, and a member of the Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity and Bidwell Presbyterian Church. Tim always had a vision and a plan in life. With his uncle, Rich Hamel, he built the Likely Place RV Park and Golf Course in Likely, California. He and his dad undertook several building projects in Chico; they were most proud of Afton Place on the corner of 7th and Salem downtown. Tim is survived by his wife of 33 years, Penny, his daughter Shay Henderson of Jerome, Idaho, his mother Frances Henderson of Chico, California, his brother Brad Henderson of Woodland, California and his nephew Silas Henderson of Kokomo, Indiana. Tim was preceded in death by his father, Jerald Henderson. Tim's greatest joy was being a Dad to Shay; they shared a love of ranches and horses. Tim loved his friends and family fiercely. He was the kindest and most gentle man that anyone would ever have the privilege of meeting. Donations in Tim's memory may be made to the Butte Humane Society or Bidwell Presbyterian Church. To honor Tim's wish, no services will be held. Thank you for your thoughts and prayers.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Apr. 12, 2020