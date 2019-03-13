TIM WAGONER A Celebration of the Life of Timothy Wayne Wagoner, II will be held at the Durham Memorial Hall in Durham, CA on April 6 2019, at 11:00 a.m. Tim was born on August 29, 1968, and he passed away on March 4, 2019 at Enloe Hospital. He is survived by his mother Judy, brother Scott, and his uncles Richard Coon, and John, Ron, and Lonnie Wagoner. Tim's father Tim and uncle David predeceased him. Tim was a long-time resident of Durham and Chico. He belonged to 4H, and graduated from Durham High School where he was a member of FFA, and Block D, and played football, baseball, and basketball. He played football at Butte College his freshman year. Tim began his career in the courier service with Airborne Express, and later established Wagoner's Courier and Processing. He also owned Wagoner's Miniatures and Hobbies in Chico. He was an avid gamer, attended conventions regularly, and enjoyed selling at flea markets. Tim was also active with local car enthusiasts in Chico and Paradise, and drag raced his 1969 Camaro earlier in life. Always ready to lend a helping hand, Tim will be missed by his family and the many friends he has across the nation. In lieu of flowers or gifts, please make donations in Tim's memory to the . Arrangements are through Brusie Funeral Home in Chico (530) 342-5642. Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary