Tod Hackman
1938 - 2020
TOD HACKMAN Tod Ernest Hackman passed away peacefully on June 23, 2020 in Chandler, Arizona He was born on October 22, 1938 in Livingston, Montana to Becky and Ernest Hackman. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Sharron, son Rich and wife Jaime, daughter Debbie and husband Pat; 4 grandsons - Brandon, Joshua, Tyler, and Cody; and 10 great grandchildren. Tod began his life in Montana, moved to Northern California after starting a family, spent a few years in Oregon, and retired in Arizona. Tod pursued various careers throughout his life after completing college - he was a mailman, pharmaceutical rep for various companies, realtor, and lottery representative. He loved fishing, camping, working in the yard, and spending time with family. A family memorial service will be held at a later date at his final resting place in Chico, California.

Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Aug. 16, 2020.
