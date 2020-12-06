TOM MARKS John "Tom" Marks passed unexpectedly, but peacefully, on 11/8/2020, the day after his 89th birthday. He was preceded in death this year by his wife of 69 years, Toy. Missing them both are 3 children, Terri McKenzie, Lynee Parsay, and Tom Marks, Jr. They are also survived by six grandchildren, Sarah, Alex, Nicole, Jordan, Josie and Logan. Tom was born in Chico and happily spent his entire life here. He often recounted his childhood memories of growing up in his home backing up to Bidwell Park where he rode horses and explored with his brother Jim and sister Marilyn. One favorite memory was buying a 1925 Ford Roadster and driving it to school at age 14. He met his wife Toy in college at Chico State and married in 1951 shortly before joining the National Guard. Tom loved people and traveling leading to a life time career in sales. He made numerous life time friends and shared regular hunting and fishing trips with them. He was an enthusiastic member of the Elks. Tom and Toy built a summer cabin at Lake Almanor and loved their time there as well as numerous RV trips. Tom did not slow down after retirement. He organized travel groups with the SIRS and hosted them throughout the world. His study of history and ability to make friends made these trips especially exciting. He will be forever remembered for his sense of humor, storytelling expertise and optimistic enjoyment of life. A Celebration of Life will be held when allowed by Covid 19 restrictions. Donations may be made in his honor to the American Cancer Society
in care of Bidwell Chapel 341 W 3rd St. Chico, CA 95928