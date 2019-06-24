TONIA REYNOLDS Tonia "Toni" Melissa Reynolds of Gridley died peacefully June 17, 2019, at the age of 90. She was a beloved mother of four, grandmother of five and great-grandmother of two. She lived a long and happy life and was loved deeply by her family and friends. Toni was born in Jamestown, NY to James and Isabelle Bates, on February 20, 1929. She moved to Gridley, CA in 1934. Toni graduated from Gridley High School in 1947 and received her Master's Degree in Library Science from Chico State in 1974. She was an avid reader of science fiction and mysteries, and truly enjoyed working as the Librarian at Sycamore and Wilson Schools for over 40 years. She was very passionate about reading, gardening, sporting events, crossword puzzles and cats. She was a stickler for safety, punctuality, sensible footwear and proper grammar. She was never late for work, had perfect attendance and did not retire until she was 86. She was "one of a kind" and will be greatly missed. Toni was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard. She is survived by and will be missed by her sister, Brenda Beehler; her four children, Michael Reynolds, Murph Reynolds, Boj Reynolds (Lisa) and Lynn Anderson; her grandchildren, Kim Wilbur (Richard), Taylor Reynolds, Sean Reynolds, Casey Reynolds and John Anderson; and her great-grandchildren, Richie and Charlie Wilbur. A graveside service will be held June 25th, at 11:00 am at the Gridley Biggs Cemetery followed by a celebration of life at the Gridley Moose Lodge. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Friends of the Library, Gridley Public Library, 299 Spruce Street, Gridley, CA 95948. Arrangements entrusted to Gridley-Block Funeral Chapel. Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on June 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary