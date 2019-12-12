|
|
TONY F. LOPEZ, 94 Following a decline in his health over the past year, Tony F. Lopez died peacefully on Wed., Dec. 4, 2019, with his wife, Sharon, by his side. He came into the world on April 16, 1925, on an island in the Sacramento River during a flood that prevented the doctor in Butte City from attending his birth. He grew up in a family of 11 children and learned to work hard with the rest of his brothers and sisters. His birthday wish at 5 was to be taught to milk a cow, so his father instructed his sister, Elizabeth, to teach him to milk "Old Dolly". He milked for different families into his high school years and learned other farming skills from his brothers and father that he used throughout his entire adult life. He married Emily Torres in 1943 and four children were born to them: Antoinette, Chuck, Juanita (Ron) Benningfield, and Shirley. He also leaves nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He was respected for his hard work, integrity, his singing voice, and love for his Lord. He loved helping others and sharing skills he'd learned. He was on the school board in Princeton for 17 years and a field man for Chico Bean Growers. The years were good and found Mr. Lopez becoming a skilled Honda mechanic and a farmer at heart, growing a large garden that he shared with friends and family. In 1988, Emily died and he grieved the loss of his help mate. He married Sharon Wills in 1992 and became a stepfather to five more children: Clayton (Cherie) Wills, Rhonda (Robert) Franz, Caleb Wills, Clinton (Debbie) Wills, and Cameron Wills. He is also survived by 9 step-grandchildren and one step-greatgranddaughter. He was preceded in death by his stepdaughter, Rhonda Franz, and his stepson, Cameron Wills. Services are planned for 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 13, at the Glenn Baptist Church in Glenn, with a lunch to follow in the fireside hall.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Dec. 12, 2019