TONY VALIM On Saturday, February 23, 2019, Tony (Antone) John Valim passed away at the age of 74 years. Tony will be forever loved and remembered by his wife Silona Reyman, their children Michael, Andrea, Sarah, Margrethe and godson Jeff, as well as grandchildren Miki, Gracie, Zoe, Diego, Noelle, Walker, and Jonas (deceased), and cousins Nina and Robert. He will also be remembered by extended family and by his many, many friends in the Chico community. He was predeceased by his parents John and Ellen Valim and his brother Michael. Tony was born in San Jose, California, and grew up in East Oakland. At an early age, he began his love of baseball and the outdoors. After finishing his initial high school and junior college education, he started his career in the pharmaceutical sales industry, in which he excelled for more than 40 years. He and Silona moved to Chico in 1977, where he completed his Bachelor's degree in Public Education at CSUC, and loved coaching youth softball and basketball. After retirement, he developed many other interests, especially wildlife photography. This interest was bolstered by excursions to exotic locales including Alaska, Oregon, Yellowstone, other national parks, and visiting with family overseas in Italy and the Czech Republic. He was a co-founder of Chico Havurah, and was considered the patriarch of the congregation. Tony was noted for his generous, kind, and outgoing nature. A memorial service will be held on Friday, March 1, at 10:00 am, at Newton-Bracewell Chico Funeral Home, 680 Camelia Way. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Defenders of Wildlife. Cards for the family can be sent to the funeral home. Send condolences to the family at www.NewtonBracewell.com Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary