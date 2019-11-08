|
TORRY COLVARD Link Torren "Torry" Colvard II passed away October 26, 2019. He was born August 3, 1984 to parents Lynette Evans and Link Colvard. He was raised by his grandmother Gladys Evans. He attended local schools and attended Boy Scouts through the local Salvation Army. He enjoyed playing baseball for the Eastside Little League. He was naturally athletic and very competitive. He loved to draw and had artistic talents which he received awards for. He is survived by his mother Lynette Evans, father Torry Colvard, grandmother Gladys Evans, sister Dawn Marie; half siblings Kyle, Jessica, Hailey, Harley, Cory, and Jamie Colvard; half brother Clint Barnes; several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews, all of Chico. Services will be held Sat., Nov. 16, 2019 at the Chico Guild Hall, 2775 Nord Ave., Chico, 4pm.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Nov. 8, 2019