TRAVIS SHULL A celebration of life will be held for Travis James Shull on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Golden Beaver Distillery 13464 Brown Valley Rd. Chico, CA 95973 Travis passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 in Solano County as the result of a work-related accident. He was born September 12, 1990 in Chico. Travis grew up playing baseball, and riding BMX bikes with his friends. In 2008 Travis graduated from Pleasant Valley High School. After high school Travis worked as an apprentice aircraft mechanic at Chico Airport. He later graduated from the Northwest Lineman College in Oroville in 2015. From 2015 to present he was a member of the IBEW Local 1245 as a Yellow Ticket. In 2018 he interviewed and was accepted into the California Nevada Joint Apprenticeship Training Committee and was ranked 12th out of 2000+ applicants. Travis' work ethic was unparalleled. He was very passionate about linework and widely respected by his lineman brothers. Travis was affectionately called "the walking spec book" by his coworkers because of his attention to detail and concern for the safety of his crew. On his days off he enjoyed spending time with his dog Grizzly, friends, and family. Travis especially loved being outdoors camping, mountain biking and playing disc golf. Travis was a loyal and dedicated brother and boyfriend. He is survived by his girlfriend, Jasmine MacDonald and brothers, James Lehane and Nils Koenig. Arrangements are under the direction of Brusie Funeral Home. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BrusieFH.com
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Jun. 6, 2020.