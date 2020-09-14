TROY BRANDT BOCK Troy passed away peacefully in Redding, CA at the age of 51. He was born and raised in Chico CA and graduated from Chico High School in 1987. After graduating, Troy attended Career West Academy by receiving his license as a Surgical Technician in Chico CA. He then attended William Jessup University studying Addiction Studies in San Jose CA and lastly, he attended National Laser Institute by becoming a Laser Technician in Scottsdale AZ. Troy was recognized as being one of the best medical laser technicians known by his manager. Troy brought much laughter and happiness to family and friends. He had an adventurous spirit and a love for life. Troy loved music, fishing as well as snow and water skiing and spending time with his friends and family. A memorial will be held at a later date. Troy is survived by his parents, Brandt and June Bock, his sister Heather Butler, brother in law- Chris Butler and his niece- Mackenzie Butler, as well as many Uncles, Aunts and Cousins. Troy's favorite quote: Live life with joy in your heart.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store