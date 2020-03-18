|
|
VELMA ALLEN Velma Iris Allen, born 3/22/1992 in Chico, CA, passed away in her home in Arcata on 3/5/2020. She was employed at the Minor Theatre in Arcata, a job she loved because of her lifelong enthusiasm for film media. She started acting on stage at a young age and was especially happy performing in her early twenties with her improv group Aberrant Behaviors, with whom she wrote numerous skits and performed in various venues throughout the Chico area. Everyone who knew Velma was aware of her passion for comic books and everything DC and Wonder Woman. She had an insatiable interest in movies and TV; it was a rare occasion when she missed the latest movie release or episode of Survivor. She had a great love for nature and animals, including her cat Daphne, and children were drawn to her playful energy, always following her around like little ducklings. Velma is survived by her mother Karen Allen; Karen's partner Mike Ober; her father and stepmother Mark and Beri Allen; her brothers Ryan and Dillon Allen; her step siblings Lowell Mark Werblow II and his wife Courtney, Amber Gallese and her husband Trevor, and Zachary and Dusty Gibson; her maternal grandparents Bruce and May Parsons; her aunt and godmother Kathy Martin; her five uncles, including her godfather John Parsons; two nephews and a niece; and many, many cousins. Also included in her extended family are an amazing group of friends (far, far too many to name) who showed her acceptance, kindness, love, and support. Her family asks that donations be made to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (afsp.org).
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Mar. 18, 2020