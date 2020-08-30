VELMA FISHER Velma Marie Fisher, passed away, August 24, 2020. She was born in Torrance, CA to William Jennings and Pearl Marie (Arnold) Bowers. She lived in Paradise for 37 years. She was very active in the Paradise community and was involved in the Native Daughters. She loved the forest and the wildlife of Paradise. She loved her dog, Neika. She is preceded in death by her two husbands, Robert J. Hethcot and Willard N. Fisher, (Bill Fisher), and her son, Robert L Hethcot. She is survived by her daughter, two grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. Velma loved her family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store