VERNICE M. REGAN Vernice M. Regan, 95 of Paradise, Died Nov. 9, 2018 in Paradise, CA. She was born to Fred and Esther Johnson on Oct. 23, 1923 in Lakefield, MN. Vernice was an active Ridge resident for 61 years and has been the Grand Marshall of Paradise Gold Nugget Days and the ELKS Citizen of the Year. She was a member of the ELKS Wives and volunteered monthly for the ELKS Fizz Breakfast and BINGO night. She also volunteered at the Senior Center and Senior Thrift Store. She also enjoyed playing pinochle and Ball room dance at the center. She is survived by her son Wayne Potter of Magalia, CA; Daughter Judy Potter of Rialto, CA; 3 grandchildren; 1 great grand. Preceded by 6 brothers and 1 sister. A memorial service will be held at Rose Chapel in Paradise on Saturday, Sept 14, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. Interment will be at Skyway Memorial Park in Magalia, CA. Memorial contributions may be made to in her name.
