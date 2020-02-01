Home

Vernon Brown


1926 - 2020
Vernon Brown Obituary
VERNON BROWN Vernon Victor Brown passed away on January 28, 2020 after a brief illness. He was born on February 12, 1926 in Barnesville, Minnesota to Lillian Louise (Lemke) and Victor Hugo Brown. He joined the Navy at 17 and served in the South Pacific from 1943-1946. He met Maxine Ruth Allen in Spokane, Washington while he was in the U.S Navy and they were married after his discharge on March 12, 1946 in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. They lived in northern Idaho, then moved to the San Francisco Bay Area in 1956 to raise their three daughters and son. In 1972, they moved to Hamilton City. Vernon's interests were many and varied. During his life he worked at Potlatch Forest lumber mill in Lewiston, Idaho, and was a heavy equipment (lowbed) driver/operator for Active Construction in San Leandro. He worked for the Hamilton City Union High School as a bus driver when they moved to Hamilton City, hauled heavy equipment for Shifflet (Chico Transportation) in Chico, and was Maintenance for the Casa Lupe Restaurants for several years before he retired. He is survived by his two daughters Lynda Crowe (Robert) of Georgia and Caryn Brown (Gary) of Orland, and his son Timothy Brown of Orland; two grandsons Michael John Crowe (Melissa) of Tennessee and Robert Michael Crowe (TaLisa) of Georgia, and three great-grandchildren, Helen, Daysi and Sammy. He was predeceased by his wife Maxine in 2017 and his daughter Becky Richlie (John) in 2007. Per the family's request, there will be No Services at this time. Remembrances may be mailed to Sweet-Olsen Family Mortuary (825 A Street, Orland CA 95963).
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Feb. 1, 2020
