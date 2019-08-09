|
VERNON CRAVEN, JR. On Friday July 19, 2019 Vernon Craven, Jr. went home to be with the Lord. He worked for the last 20 years for Butte County Employment and Social Services as an I.T. Specialist. He enjoyed sports, poker, music, camping and fishing with family and friends. He loved the beauty of the Oregon Coast. His ashes will be sprinkled in the ocean off Depoe Bay, OR with the rest of his family. He is survived by his sister Janet Taylor and her husband Roy. He will also be missed by his many nieces and nephews and friends. A family gathering will be held at a later time.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Aug. 9, 2019