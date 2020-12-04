VICTOR BURYL KRAMER Victor Buryl "Buzz" Kramer passed away peacefully Monday, November 23rd at home in Biggs, CA. He was 92. Buzz was born September 30, 1928 in Los Angeles, California. He grew up throughout central and northern California and graduated from College of the Pacific in Stockton in 1952 with a teaching degree. On August 4th, 1950 Buzz married his college sweetheart Helen. After graduation Buzz taught in several different schools throughout Northern California. In 1962 Buzz and Helen and their five children settled near family in Biggs where they soon added two more. Buzz was able to farm while he taught English, yearbook and photography at Oroville High School and at Biggs High School. Over the years, with the help of his family, Buzz bought, farmed and sold quite a few orchards in Butte County and the surrounding area, all the while teaching and managing Helen's family's orchards. Buzz always loved music. He played clarinet and was in a jazz band. He led the choir at Biggs United Methodist church while Helen played the organ and piano. He was an avid dancer well into his 80s. Buzz and Helen also enjoyed sailing. They kept a sail boat at Berkeley Marina for many years and sailed throughout Northern California and the Pacific Northwest. Later, Buzz spent time yachting in the San Juan Islands in Washington State. After raising their seven children Buzz and Helen separated in 1984 and Buzz moved to Chico where he continued to farm and invest in property. In 2006 Buzz met his longtime companion Lucille (Lucy) Berry and they settled in Magalia where they lived until they lost their home to the Camp Fire in 2018. Buzz passed away in East Biggs, surrounded by children and grandchildren. Buzz was preceded in death by his mother Carrie Kramer (nee Root), his father and stepmother Wendell and Ruth (nee Ballou) Kramer, his older brother and younger sister Dick Kramer and Vonnie Burleson. He is survived by his first wife of 34 years Helen Kramer of Biggs and their seven children, Nancy Williams (Terry) of Richvale, Jeannie Cole (Tom) of Fresno, Andy Kramer (Deborah) of Samachique, Mexico, Steve Kramer (Lori) of Biggs, Carrie Brothers (Grey) of Santa Barbara, Sara Marquez (Roberto) of Biggs, and Mary Fraser (Mike) of Sutter, twenty grandchildren, and twenty-three great-grandchildren. He will also be missed by his two surviving brothers, Loren and Stanley Kramer and his companion of twelve years Lucy Berry and her son Harry of Chico. The family is planning a memorial service at a future date. In lieu of flowers please make a contribution in his name to your favorite charity
or organization.