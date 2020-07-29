VIRGINIA ELAINE SMITH October 1, 1924 July 27, 2020 Virginia Elaine Smith (nŠe Scott) of Cary, North Carolina, peacefully passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020, at The Oaks at Whitaker Glen-Mayview, Raleigh, North Carolina. Virginia was born on October 1, 1924, in Chico, California, to Joseph Arnold Scott and Vivian Evelyn Scott. She would grow up in Chico and marry there on September 2, 1945. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of over 55 years, Brigadier General Grant Ronald Smith, United States Air Force; by her son, Jeffery Grant Smith (Adair) of Peterborough, Ontario, and her son-in-law Michael Donohue Egan of Apple Valley, California; and by her sisters, Lorraine Marjorie Jones and Mildred Dolores Harris, and her brother, Joseph A. Scott, Jr. She is survived by her sons, Ronald Scott Smith (Mary) of Port Orchard, Washington, and Bradford Lewis Smith (Cheryl) of Fort Collins, Colorado; by her daughters, Jennifer Lynn Cole (Steve) of Cary, North Carolina, Kimberly Brook Egan of Apex, North Carolina, and her daughter-in-law, Adair Ireland-Smith of Peterborough, Ontario; by seven grand-childrenJason (Ronald), Shelley and Steven (Bradford), Jessica and Brandon (Jennifer), Malcolm and Ashley (Jeffrey); by nine great-grandchildren; and by many nieces and nephews. An Air Force Wife, Virginia would shepherd her large family to duty stations around the country and the worldCalifornia, Oregon, Washington, Florida, Tennessee, New York, Ohio, Virginia, Okinawa, Great Britain, Turkey, and Canada. She would care for four of her very young children for a year while her husband was serving in Korea. She was an extraordinarily nurturing mother and the consummate hostess. Her husband would credit much of his successful military career to having her by his side. No one could pack like Virginia. She would expertly stow everything needed into a two-door Chrysler which on several occasions during the 1950's would take the then family of six (soon to be seven) as well as Lady, the family's dog, from one coast to the other. A mother of vast patience, she once said that it was an absolute pleasure and the great joy of her life to have raised five children. On his retirement from the Air Force, she and her husband settled in 1975 in Chico, California, where she resided until, as a widow, she moved to Cary, North Carolina in 2002. In Chico she hosted many memorable extended family reunions. Her children are privileged to have had her as their mother and will miss her deeply. The family will gather in Chico, California, to celebrate her life once the COVID 19 pandemic has run its course. Donations can be made in her name to Meals on Wheels of Wake County. https://www.wakemow.org/