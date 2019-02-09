VIRGINIA ELIZABETH (NIELSEN) MACKINNON (1915-2019) Virginia Elizabeth (Nielsen) MacKinnon passed away peacefully on February 2, 2019 in Napa, CA at the honorable age of 103. Virginia was born on July 7, 1915, to Soren and Marguerite (Booth) Nielsen in Halfa, Iowa. She graduated from Halfa Consolidated School. When Virginia was about 17 she became "Ms. Emmet County." Following her graduation from the Mayo Clinic's School of Nursing at the St. Mary's Campus in Rochester, MN, she started her nursing career at the Mayo Clinic's Hospital's Methodist Campus. In 1939 she moved to Chico, CA, working at Enloe Hospital. She met her future husband, Joseph MacKinnon, in Chico. They married on November 9, 1940 and raised their son and three daughters in Chico. After Joe's death in 1967, Virginia moved to Santa Rosa, CA an continued working at Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital. In 1980, Virginia moved Napa, CA to be near her daughter, Peggy, and her grandchildren. While living in Napa, Virginia helped take care of her grandchildren, volunteered at a thrift store, and worked as a Hospice Nurse. Virginia loved to travel. Each summer she would set out across the United States and visit family. Virginia moved into the Napa Valley Care Center in 2005. She was an avid reader and was known at the Nursing Home as "the lady with the book" as she always carried a book with her. When her great-grandchildren visited, she had them sit in her lap and took them for a ride around the building. It was hard to tell whose smile was bigger. Virginia is survived by her four children, Donald (Mary) MacKinnon, of Salisury, MD, Margaret "Peggy" Jones, of Sonoma, CA, Catheryn MacKinnon, of Glen Ellen, CA, and Virginia Marzan, of Napa, CA. She is also survived by 5 grandchildren: Christine MacKinnon, of Largo, FL, Richard (Rhonda) MacKinnon, of Virginia Beach, VA, Daniel (Amy) Jones, of Windsor, CA, Marshall "Tyke" (Aniko) Jones, of San Francisco, CA, Sam (Lorin) Jones, of Sonoma, CA, and seven great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Shirley Hughes, of Hamilton, OH; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe, her son-in-law, Marshall Jones, her parents and her siblings Donald, Lucille, George, Richard and Robert. She will be sorely missed. Services will be held in the spring. Private inurnment at the Chico Cemetery. In-lieu of flowers please send donations to Napa Valley Hospice, c/o Collabria Care, 414 South Jefferson Street, Napa, CA 94559. Inquiries can be made to Windsor Healdsburg Mortuary at 707.838.6000 or by visiting www.whcmortuary.com. Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Feb. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary