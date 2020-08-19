1/1
Virginia L. "Sue" Davis
1927 - 2020
VIRGINIA SUE L. DAVIS Entered into rest 08/11/2020. Born 05/16/1927 in Reeds Springs, Missouri. Sue was a loving wife, mother, aunt & friend. She was member of the Church of Christ, and enjoyed crafting, sewing & gardening. She was happily married for 44 years to Don Davis. She is survived by son Douglas Davis, daughter Elizabeth "Sissy" & husband John Skoien, her four grandchildren, and 5 great grandchildren. Sue will be laid to rest at a graveside service that will take place on Thursday the 20th. Due to corona virus the service will be family only. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the charity of your choice.

Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
