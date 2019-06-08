Home

Vivian Pauline Martinez


1940 - 2019
Vivian Pauline Martinez Obituary
VIVIAN PAULINE MARTINEZ 12/27/1940 ~ 6/3/2019 Vivian was born to Lonnie and Lela Floyd in Boss, MO. She married Alex in June, 1968 and were married for 52 years. Vivian was a mother to 3 children and a stepmother to one, Maria, Donelda, Doyle and Tim. She was a grandmother to 5, great grandmother to 17, and great-great grandmother to 1. Vivien passed away peacefully with Alex and Donelda holding her hand. She was loved by all who knew her. Wait for me sweetheart.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on June 8, 2019
