|
|
W. RAY RUMMELL W. Ray "Doc" Rummell, passed away at the age of 84 after a short, but hard fight against pneumonia on January 30, 2020. Internment will be a private ceremony. Celebration of Life will be Saturday, February 8 starting at 11:00 at the family home. Dr. Rummell was born December 27, 1935, son of Elizabeth E. Rummell and adopted son of Robert W. Rummell, Sr. He was known by his middle name, Ray and as a professor at CSU, Chico was addressed as "Doc" by his students. He was preceded in death by his mother, Elizabeth Rummell, father, Robert Rummell Sr., brothers, Robert Rummell Jr. and Regis Rummell. He is survived by his wife Lillie; Children Shelly Presnell (husband Mick), Raymond Rummell and Lori Sullivan; Grandchildren Kala Sullivan (husband Jeremy McClintock), Matthew Sullivan, Christopher Wise-Presnell (wife Samantha), Patrick Presnell (wife Haley); Great Granddaughters Lillie and Mya McClintock and Irene Presnell; Brothers Fred W. Rummell (wife Elvi) of Houston and George Rummell (wife Dorothy) of Delaware. Ray considered himself especially fortunate to have had his loving wife Lillie as his loving partner for nearly 60 years. No matter how early he went hunting, fishing or trapping, without fail, Lillie was up and had breakfast ready. She was an integral part of his career at CSUC, always available to help with grading papers and editing his numerous grant-writing projects. He grew up on a farm in Pennsylvania and at 15 moved to a small college town of California, Pennsylvania. He developed his strong work ethic and life long love of hunting and fishing while living on the farm. After graduating from high school Ray received an AAS degree at Trinidad State Jr. College. He then served two years in the US Army as a rifle range officer training shooters for sniper duty. Ray attended the University of Northern Colorado earning his Bachelor and Masters degrees. He completed his doctoral program in Manufacturing Technology at Arizona State University in Tempe, Arizona in 1970. In 1968, while still working on his doctoral degree, he took a teaching position at CSUC with the assignment of developing a Manufacturing Technology Program. He served as a Professor and Coordinator of the Manufacturing Technology Program in the Department of Mechanical Engineering and Technology until he retired in 2005. In his 37 years at CSUC, Dr. Rummell received over 30 major awards from the Society of Manufacturing Engineers (SME), the Foundry Educational Foundation (FEF), the American Foundry Society (AFS), the National Association of Industrial Technology (NAIT) and CSUC. Ray enjoyed hunting and fishing, particularly with his grandchildren, who called him "Poppy". Everyone enjoyed stories of his many hunting and fishing adventures. He was also an avid tennis player. Starting at the age of 50, he played the Northern California tennis circuit for 20+ years where he won numerous singles and doubles titles. He continued to play tennis for fun and exercise until shortly before his death. Ray asks that anyone wishing to do something in his memory should just do something nice for someone and then say "that was for you old man", then continue to do nice things for others for their own enjoyment. A more detailed obituary and photos are available at WWW.BRUSIEFH.COM. Please send condolences, comments and messages that can be read by family and friends. The family requests any donations be made to the W. Ray Scholarship at CSU, Chico. Make checks payable to CSU, Chico and note this is for W.Ray Rummell Scholarsip, mail to CSU, Chico Financial Aid and Scholarship Office, 400 West First Street, Chico, CA 95929-0705.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Feb. 2, 2020