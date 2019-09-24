|
WALLY RICHARDSON 1954-2019 Born Walter Eugene Schwartzkopf on 4-1-1954, to Charles and Elsie. Following his father's death Wally was adopted by Burl Richardson soon after he married Elsie. Wally was a life long Butte County resident, attending schools in Chico, before moving to Gridley and then finally to Durham. Wally is survived by his four children, Alan, Crystal, Burl and Larry and five grandkids, two aunts, a niece and a nephew and two cousins. A sister Barbara German, who he was living with in Durham. Wally is predeceased by his parents and brother Alan Richardson. A celebration of life will be held on Sunday September 29th at 2:00 pm at the Neighborhood Church.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Sept. 24, 2019