WALTER BENDER It is with sadness that we announce the passing of Walter Dale Bender, known as "Rook" to his family and friends in Montana. Walt passed away on April 4, 2019 with his wife Brenda by his side. Walt was born September 20, 1933 to Walter William and Ethel Marie Bender in Custer, Montana. Walt was raised in the small town of Custer along the Yellowstone River where he lived a colorful life. In 1952, he married his high school sweetheart Virginia Marie Ruff and they celebrated almost 63 years together. Walt proudly served in the United States Marine Corps from 1952-1955 during the Korean War and was stationed for a period of time in San Francisco, California. Both his sons were born at the Oakland Knoll Naval hospital in Oakland, CA. After his honorable discharge in 1955, he and his family moved back to Custer where they farmed and ranched from 1955-1961. It was in Billings Montana, fifty miles from Custer, that the family celebrated the birth of a daughter in 1961. Walt loved Montana and farming, but without much future in it for his family, he gave it up and moved to Billings Montana, started a roofing company and went to college. Not long after, he took a job with Pacific Finance/Transamerica Financial, the start of his financial career, and after three years, the company transferred the entire family to Chico, CA. Walt helped to open the Bank of Paradise in Paradise, CA and continued to work in the banking business for many years that included Tri Counties Bank. His employees and customers to this day remember Walt fondly. Walt was well regarded in the community and belonged to several organizations such as; Elk's, American Legion, Eagles, Moose, Rotary, SIRS, VFW, the Antique Tractor Club and Marine Corps League. Walt was a busy man with many hobbies. He enjoyed motorcycles, hunting, fishing, scuba and abalone diving, jeeping and traveling to name a few. He spent many winters in Yuma, Arizona and summers in Butte Meadows where he made lasting friendships. Perhaps his greatest pleasure was the love he had for his family. He treasured his children and grandchildren every day of his life. After the passing of Virginia, Walt married Brenda Thomas and together they shared a warm and loving marriage. He was fortunate to have had two great loves in his life. Walt is preceded in death by his parents and wife Virginia. His survivors include his wife Brenda: sons Daryl (Erica) Bender of Chico; Mark (Robin) Bender of Dayton, NV; daughter Teresa (Vince) Benetti of Green Valley, CA; step-son Craig (Maria) Thomas of Saratoga, CA; step-daughter Sheryl (Sam) Tibbitts of Placerville, CA. He is also survived by his brothers Joe (Pam) Bender of York, PA; Ron (Jeanne) Bender and Don (Madeline) Bender of Billings, MT; grandchildren, a great grandchild and several step-grandchildren. Under the direction of Brusie Funeral Home in Chico, a graveside service was held on April 11th at Glen Oaks Memorial Park in Chico. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Elk's Lodge in Chico on May 21st from 4-7 for all who wish to honor Walt's memory of a life very well lived. Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on May 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary