Ramsey Funeral Home
1175 Robinson Street
Oroville, CA 95965
(530) 534-3877
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
12:00 PM
Fraternal Order of Eagles
Montgomery St
Oroville, CA
View Map
Walter Lawrence "Larry" Shaner


1938 - 2019
Walter Lawrence "Larry" Shaner Obituary
WALTER LAWRENCE "LARRY" SHANER Larry passed away on November 20th, 2019 in the afternoon breeze after a serene morning hunt in Colusa County at the age of 81. A celebration of Larry's life will be held Saturday, January 4, 2020, 12 p.m. at the Fraternal Order of Eagles (2010 Montgomery St, Oroville, CA 95965) for all his family and friends. Contact his family or Ramsey Funeral Homes for information. Arrangements are entrusted to Ramsey Funeral Home 530-534-3877. Please visit www.RamseyfuneralHomes.com to leave condolences for the family.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Dec. 26, 2019
