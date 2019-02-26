Chico Enterprise-Record Obituaries
Wanda "Romona" Wien


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
WANDA ROMONA WIEN Wanda Romona Wien born December 3, 1928 in Compton, CA and entered her eternal reward on February 23, 2019 in Fair Oaks, CA. She was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, and Pastor's wife. She served in many churches with her beloved Jack for over 50 years. Jack preceded her in death October 10, 2010. Romona leaves 2 brothers, Lloyd Shook (Donna) and Don Shook (Winnie). She also leaves 2 daughters Jackie Billings (Dan) and Tommie Little (Danny), plus several grandchildren and great grandchildren. Since losing Jack, she had lived close to Jackie for support/care. Remem-brances of her life will be celebrated at 1:00 p.m., Friday, March 1, 2019 at Newton-Bracewell Funeral Home, Chico, CA. A visitation will be held prior to the service from noon to 1 pm. Burial will follow at the Paradise Cemetery. Share your thoughts online at NewtonBracewell.com.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019
