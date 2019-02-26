|
|
WANDA ROMONA WIEN Wanda Romona Wien born December 3, 1928 in Compton, CA and entered her eternal reward on February 23, 2019 in Fair Oaks, CA. She was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, and Pastor's wife. She served in many churches with her beloved Jack for over 50 years. Jack preceded her in death October 10, 2010. Romona leaves 2 brothers, Lloyd Shook (Donna) and Don Shook (Winnie). She also leaves 2 daughters Jackie Billings (Dan) and Tommie Little (Danny), plus several grandchildren and great grandchildren. Since losing Jack, she had lived close to Jackie for support/care. Remem-brances of her life will be celebrated at 1:00 p.m., Friday, March 1, 2019 at Newton-Bracewell Funeral Home, Chico, CA. A visitation will be held prior to the service from noon to 1 pm. Burial will follow at the Paradise Cemetery. Share your thoughts online at NewtonBracewell.com.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019