Warren Lofftus
1941 - 2020
WARREN LOFFTUS Warren Lofftus passed away on Wednesday April 1st in McMinnville, Oregon. He was born on February 4, 1941 in Redding, California, but moved to San Francisco in his childhood. After high school graduation, he worked for some time with PGE and served in the naval reserves out of Alameda. Most of Warren's professional life was dedicated to public service for the State of California. He was a firefighter for the Millbrae Fire Department and left that to pursue a long career with the California Highway Patrol. He had several different posts in the Bay area and Southern California before accepting a position in Garberville, where he served as the office commander. In 1989 he and wife Patsy moved to Chico when Warren took over command of the Chico Highway Patrol office. He remained in that post until he retired from the CHP in 1994. After his CHP retirement, Warren began teaching at the Butte College Police Academy. He fully retired after the death of his wife in 2006. Warren moved to McMinnville in 2016 to be closer to his daughter, where he resided at Hillside Retirement Community. Before the death of his wife, they enjoyed traveling in their RV and often attended RV camping events with fellow Highway Patrol retirees. After moving to McMinnville, he enjoyed attending the many sponsored outings and events and befriended a number of residents and staff at Hillside. Warren was a diehard San Francisco 49ers fan and enjoyed playing golf before health issues limited him. He was an avid reader and always enjoyed music. As a youngster, Warren took up playing the trumpet, joined the musician's union at 16, and played professionally around the Bay Area for about 6 years. However, when his career changed direction, he gave up playing. Since moving to Oregon, he especially enjoyed going to the many concerts offered in the area and was beginning to take up the ukulele. Warren is survived by his four children, Robert, Ginger, David and Daniel; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and his beloved dog, Leon. A memorial service for Warren will be live-streamed from Newton Bracewell Funeral Home on Saturday, September 19, at 2:00 pm.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
