WARREN O. MUNROE Warren Oliver Munroe, age 91, died April 11, 2019 in Chico, CA surrounded by those he loved. Warren is survived by his daughters, Sandy Lynn Gray (Earl Gray), of Chico, CA; Donna Lee Grimm (Mike Grimm) of Sacra-mento, CA; and Lori Ann Admiral (Mark Admiral), of Honolulu, HI; seven grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren. Warren was born on October 10, 1927 in Los Angeles, CA to parents Mina Grace and James Warren Munroe. He served in World War II on the USS Cabot (CVL-28) aircraft carrier as a naval gunner. He manned a 40mm Bofors antiaircraft gun defending against Japanese bombers and kamikazes. Warren was a gifted carpenter, and after returning from the war became a success-ful independent contrac-tor, building custom homes for Hollywood stars and overseeing large commercial projects in the Southern California area. After relocating to Northern California in the 70s, Warren became involved with the Butte County Sheriff's Depart-ment and worked as a Deputy Sheriff until his retirement 1990. Warren was a devoted family man and a loving father. He married Gladys Virginia Johnson in 1948 and the couple had 3 children together. He was active in the Lutheran Church for many years. He enjoyed outdoor activities like hiking, camping and was an avid hunter. He was a terrific cook, and an expert pancake maker. Cooking breakfast in the mountains was one of his favorite things to do. Because of his strong faith, Warren believes he is returning to his heavenly home to be with Jesus Christ. A graveside service will be held on Friday, April 19 at 11 a.m. at Glen Oaks Memorial Park. Arrangements are under the direction of Brusie Funeral Home. Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Apr. 17, 2019